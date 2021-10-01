PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1988 International Harvester grain hauler driven by Keith D. Triplett, 52, was attempting to cross U.S. 61 at Marion County Road 338, 5 miles north of Palmyra, at 4:14 p.m. when it failed to yield to a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Marcus D. Jethrow, 40, of Columbus, Miss. The tractor-trailer struck the passenger side of the grain hauler.
Triplett was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones.
Jethrow was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for treatment of minor injuries.
Assisting at the scene were the Marion County Sheriff's Department, the Marion County Rural Fire Department and the Palmyra Fire Department.