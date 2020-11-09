MADISON, Mo. — A Paris man was injured in a Sunday morning crash southeast of Madison.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Mack truck driven by Trenton C. Morgan, 21, of Paris, was heading east on Route AA, 6 miles southeast of Madison, at 10:20 a.m. when it was run off the road by an oncoming vehicle. The patrol said as the truck returned to the roadway, it overturned and came to rest in the road.
Morgan was taken by private auto to Boone Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Madison Rural Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Department.