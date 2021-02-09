FRANKFORD, Mo. — A Monday morning crash in Pike County injured a Vandalia man and woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Nathan J. Kueck, 63, of Vandalia, was heading north on the ramp to U.S. 61 northbound from Route B at 11:38 a.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock embankment.
Kueck, who was not wearing a seat belt, and a passenger, Lisa G. Kueck, 60, of Vandalia, who was wearing a seat belt, were taken by Pike County EMS to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.