NEW HARTFORD, Mo. — A two-car crash Wednesday morning sent a teen to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Tosha L. Mudd, 49, of Elsberry, Mo. was traveling south on Missouri highway 161, following behind a 2019 Ford F250 driven by a 17-year-old male from Curryville, Mo. The Ford slowed to make a left turn onto Pike County road 324, leading Mudd to try and pass the truck. The Chevrolet struck the Ford in the side before running off the right side of the road and overturning.
A 16-year-old female passenger in the Blazer was taken by helicopter to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with moderate injuries. The MSHP report indicated that all involved were wearing seat belts.