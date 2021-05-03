BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Friday night crash in Pike County injured a Louisiana woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Toyota Yaris driven by Mildred R. Powell, 64, of Frankfort, was heading west and a 2016 GMC Canyon driven by Harold D. Fancher, 87, of Louisiana, was heading east on U.S. 54 at Pike County Road 277 at 7:49 p.m.
The patrol said the Toyota made an improper pass and the front of the Toyota struck the rear bumper of the oncoming GMC.
A passenger in the GMC, Shelia F. Radford, 79, of Louisiana, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.