CAMP POINT, Ill. — A Pittsfield man was arrested on a DUI charge following a crash Sunday morning outside of Camp Point.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Marcus E. Price, 19, was heading east at 2:52 a.m. on U.S. 24 when it cross the westbound lane of traffic and struck a culvert. The truck hit a second culvert before coming to a rest partially on the road.
Price was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment of minor injuries.
The Sheriff's Department said he also was sited for illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Assisting at the scene was the Adams County Ambulance Service, along with the Camp Point, Clayton and Central Adams Fire departments.