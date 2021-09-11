PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police reported a crash on I-72 Friday afternoon, just north of Pittsfield.
According to the report, a 2003 Ford driven by a 17-year-old female from Quincy was heading east on I-72 about 3 p.m. Friday. The driver failed to slow down and hit a 2012 Honda that was being towed behind a motorhome. The motorhome was being driven by David E. Handy, 71, of Lewistown, Ill.
No injuries were reported resulting from the accident. The driver of the Ford was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.