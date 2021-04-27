QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Monday night after the vehicle he was driving struck a traffic light.
The Quincy Police Department said a 2013 GMC Acadia driven by Eric A. Richards, 22, struck the traffic light on the southeast corner of Eighth and Maine at 11:24 p.m..
Police said it was unclear which direction the vehicle was heading, though a witness aid it had been heading south on Eighth earlier.
Richards was arrested on charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license and improper lane use.