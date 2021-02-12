QUINCY — A Quincy man faces charges after crashing a vehicle into the side of the Abbey early Friday morning.
After a report of a vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Spring around 12:16 a.m., Quincy Police Department officers learned a vehicle had driven into the side of the building, causing damage.
The driver, identified as Jeremy M. Jenkins, 25, of Quincy, was not injured.
The building was empty at the time of the crash.
Jenkins was cited for driving under the influence and improper lane usage.
The Abbey announced Friday morning that it would reopen at 3 p.m.