QUINCY — A Quincy man who died in a Sunday evening crash in Quincy has been identified.
The Quincy Police Department said Kevin D. Brown, 45, was walking in the right lane of westbound traffic at 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Broadway just east of North 54th, when he was struck by a 2004 Jeep Wrangler driven by Kevin J. Venvertloh, 49, of Quincy.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Ambulance Service.
Police said Venvertloh told them he did not see Brown in the road as he was looking at Brown’s stopped vehicle that was in the eastbound lane of traffic.
Witnesses told police they saw Brown in the road when he was struck.