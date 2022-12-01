CLAYTON, Ill. — A Quincy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Clayton.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to the report of a crash at 4:34 p.m. at North 1440th Avenue and East 2950th.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CLAYTON, Ill. — A Quincy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Clayton.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to the report of a crash at 4:34 p.m. at North 1440th Avenue and East 2950th.
The driver of the 2010 Chevrolet sedan, Matthew Smith, 40, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy where he died.