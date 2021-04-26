QUINCY — A Quincy woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash Saturday in Quincy.
Adams County Coroner Scott Graham reported 54-year-old Deborah S. Howell was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Quincy Police Department reported a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by David A. Emerick, 68, was heading west around 5:30 p.m. when it struck Howell's vehicle that was heading south on North 18th.
Emerick was cited with failure to stop or yield at an intersection.
The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and the Quincy Police Department.