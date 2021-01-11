BOWEN, Ill. — A Quincy woman was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Hancock County.
Illinois State Police said a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Cynthia Rossiter, 53, of Quincy, was heading east on Ill. 61 near County Road 2500 East at 2:02 p.m. when it swerved to avoid an animal in the road and drove onto the right gravel shoulder. ISP said the driver lost control of the vehicle which crossed over both lanes of traffic and struck the south ditch embankment before rolling over and coming to rest in a field.
Rossiter was flown to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
ISP said the crash remains under investigation.