MILTON, Ill. — A rural Pittsfield man was killed Saturday after his vehicle drove off a bluff near the Illinois River.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said William H. Farnsworth, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Sheriff's deputies were called at 5:49 p.m. on a report of a crash on private property northeast of Milton. The caller told the dispatcher that the vehicle drove off an approximately 150-foot bluff crashing into the water.
Assisting at the scene were the East Pike Fire Department, the Pittsfield Fire Department, the Pike County Ambulance Service and the Pike County Emergency Management Agency.