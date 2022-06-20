FREDERICK, Ill. — The resident circuit court judge in Schuyler County was killed Sunday in a vehicle versus bicycle crash.
The Illinois State Police said a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Charlie D. Coffey, 73, of Rushville was heading north just before 10 a.m. on Adams Road near Ill. 100, directly behind Ramon M. Escapa, 42, of Rushville who was riding a Marin bicycle.
Police said the truck struck the bike, and Escapa was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coffey refused medical treatment at the scene.
He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Police said ISP's Traffic crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation.
Escapa was appointed resident circuit court judge in November 2020.
He had been the Schuyler County state's attorney since 2012, and before he was elected, he was a partner at the law firm of Lucie, Scalf, Escapa and Graham in Macomb.
Escapa served in the Illinois Army National Guard as a judge advocate, offering legal support to commanders involving military operations.