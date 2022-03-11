LENTNER, Mo. — A Shelbina driver suffered serious injuries when the truck he was driving ran off the road and struck a tree on Friday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F250 driven by Preston L. Hall, 21, of Shelbina, Mo. was travelling east on U.S. 36. Hall lost control of the Ford about 7:15 p.m. Friday on the snow-covered road and went off the right side of the highway, hitting a tree.
Hall was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Shelby County Ambulance for treatment of serious injuries. The MSHP crash report shows that it was unknown if Hall had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.