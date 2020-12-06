HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Shelbina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday just west of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Cecelia R. Kendrick, 75, was heading east at 12:47 p.m. on U.S. 36, three-fourths of a mile west of Hannibal, when it crossed the median into the path of a westbound 2021 Volvo VNL760 driven by Jason C. Johnson, 36, of Hampshire, Ill.
Kendrick was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:40 p.m. by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones.
Johnson did not report any injuries.
Traffic was temporarily closed on the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 between Veterans Road and Shinn Lane during the investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit, Marion and Ralls County Sheriff's departments, Hannibal Police and Fire departments and Marion County Ambulance Service.