JACKSONVILLE, Mo. — A Shelbina woman was seriously injured in a Friday morning crash south of Jacksonville in Randolph County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Jeep Liberty driven by Marlene K. Thrasher, 62, of Shelbina, was heading south on U.S. 63, 2.5 miles south of Jacksonville, at 9 a.m. when it ran off the road and overturned after the driver suffered from a medical complication.
Thrasher, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Cairo Volunteer Fire Department and the Randolph County Ambulance District.