BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman was injured in a single-car crash in Pike County, Mo. Monday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2010 Ford E350 driven by Bridget R. Weber, 42, of Bowling Green was heading west on U.S. 54 just east of Pike County 291 at 9 a.m. when the Ford went off the right side of the road and overturned.
