NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Florida skateboarder was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash in New London.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Pontiac Montana driven by Devin L. Gibbons, 27, of New London was heading south on Business 61 on the north edge of New London at 6:08 p.m. when a pedestrian on a skateboard, Nathanial J. Blackford, 20, of Mary Esther, Fla., skating southbound in the northbound lane drifted into the southbound lane and collided with the side of the van.
Blackford was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries, then by Life Flight to University Hospital in Columbia.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department.