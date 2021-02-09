COLUMBIA, Mo. — Slick conditions led to a Monday night crash in Boone County involving a Quincy, Ill., man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron T. Washington, 44, of Quincy, was heading north on U.S. 63, south of Calvert Hill Road, at 5:45 p.m. The patrol said the driver lost control of the vehicle on the slick roadway, with the vehicle leaving the right side of the road and colliding with an embankment.
A passenger, Amaya L. Washington, 20, of Rock Island, Ill., was taken by ambulance to Boone Hospital Center with minor injuries.