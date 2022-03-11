LAGRANGE, Mo. — A Friday afternoon crash near LaGrange, Mo. sent a South Carolina man to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2003 Ford Econoline driven by Justice D. Richardson, 34, of Taylors, S.C. was heading north on U.S. 61 at 4:35 p.m. Friday when the Ford went off the side of the road about a mile and a half north of LaGrange. The van overturned when it ran off the road.
MSHP reports that Richardson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of moderate injuries sustained in the crash. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the LaGrange Police Department, Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Lewis County EMS, and Lewis County Fire Department.