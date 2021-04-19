WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A Friday afternoon crash in St. Charles County injured a Bowling Green man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Nissan Murano driven by Robert P. Goebel Daugherty, 21, of Bowling Green, was heading south on U.S. 61, south of Wentzville Parkway, at 1:40 p.m. and changed lines when it was unsafe to do so.
The patrol said a southbound 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Emily K. Orf, 26, of Wentzville, avoided the Nissan by traveling off the west edge of the road but overcorrected after returning to the road, causing its front end to strike the right side of the Nissan. Both vehicles overturned, with the Nissan coming to rest on its wheels and the Ford coming to rest facing northeast partially in both lanes.
Goebel Daugherty and a passenger Mishell Sobieski, 21, of Moscow Mills, were taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph Hospital West with minor injuries. Orf was taken by St. Charles County Ambulance District to St. Joseph Hospital West with minor injuries.
The patrol said Sobieski and Orf were wearing seat belts, but Goebel Daugherty was not.