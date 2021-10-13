ST. FRANCISVILLE, Mo. — A Tuesday night crash in St. Francisville injured an Alexandria woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Pontiac G6F driven by Jeanne L. Springer, 46, of Alexandria, was heading north at 9:20 p.m. on Route B at First Street when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Springer, who was not wearing a seat belt, refused treatment for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Clark County Ambulance.