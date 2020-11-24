DURHAM, Mo. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash attributed to icy road conditions Monday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Larry E. Payton, 71, of Kirksville, was heading west at 6:02 p.m. on Mo. 6, 2 miles east of Durham, when Payton lost control on the ice-covered road and the van crossed the center line, striking an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Jonathan J. Rathbun, 27, of Ewing.
The patrol said Payton and Rathbun were taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for treatment of minor injuries. Also injured was Joanne Payton, 71, of Kirksville, who was taken to Blessing with moderate injuries.
Assisting at the scene were the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Ewing Fire Department, Lewis County Ambulance Service and Marion County Ambulance Service.