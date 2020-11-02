MADISON, Mo. —Three Paris teens were injured in a Sunday night crash north of Madison.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Ford F-150 driven by Tyann L. Johnston, 42, of Paris, was heading south on Mo. 151, 5 miles north of Madison, at 8:50 p.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road before striking an embankment and overturning.
Two passengers, a 14-year-old female and a 16-year-old female from Paris, were taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Medial Center with minor injuries. A third passenger, a 16-year-old female from Paris, was taken by Randolph County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with minor injuries.
Johnston and the three passengers all were wearing seat belts.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Randolph County Ambulance, Monroe County Ambulance and Madison Fire Department.