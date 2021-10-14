BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash Thursday morning that sent a Bowling Green man to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the report, a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Anthony P. Flood, 23, of Bowling Green was heading north on US 61 just north of Pike County Road 308 around 8:40 a.m. The MSHP report shows that Flood failed to slow down and hit the rear of a Grove TMS 300B Truck/Crane driven by Mark S. Ledford, 59, of Bowling Green.
Ledford suffer no reported injuries in the crash. Flood was taken by Pike County Memorial Hospital EMS to St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries suffered. The Highway Patrol reports that both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.