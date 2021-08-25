LIBERTY — A Timewell man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said first responders were dispatched on a report of a crash at 1:08 a.m. on North 1200th Avenue about a half-mile west of East 2500th Street.
A 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Justin Shepherd, 21, was heading east on North 1200th when it went off the road and struck a tree causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
Shepherd was taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment.
Assisting at the scene were the Liberty, Camp Point and Central Fire departments, as well as the Adams County Ambulance Service and the Illinois State Police.