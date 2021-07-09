MARBLEHEAD, Ill. — The Ill. 57 bridge in Marblehead was reduced to one lane of traffic early Friday after it was struck by a vehicle.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Owen R. Farris, 19, of Louisiana, Mo., struck the bridge about 5:14 a.m. disabling the vehicle. Traffic was reduced to one lane on the bridge until the vehicle was removed.
Ferris was uninjured, and there was no suspected damage to the bridge.
He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Assisting at the scene was the Illinois State Police.