BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two Bowling Green teens were seriously injured in an early Sunday morning crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1999 Mazda B Series driven by a 16-year-old Bowling Green male was heading north at 24140 Highway 161 at 12:10 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road. The patrol said the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross over the highway, travel off the left side of the road and overturn.
The driver was taken by Arch Air Medical to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger, a 16-year-old Bowling Green male, was taken by Arch Air Medical to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries. Neither teen was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.