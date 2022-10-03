MENDON, Ill. — Two people killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday north of Mendon have been identified.
Adams County Coroner Scott Graham said Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine and Terra L. Durbin of Kirkwood were pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile also killed in the crash was not identified.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a sedan driven by Durbin and a truck driven by Ogle were involved in the crash at 11:09 a.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 336 just south of County Road 2475 North. The juvenile was a passenger in the sedan.
Two other juveniles were injured in the crash.
The cause remains under investigation