HUNTSVILLE, Mo. — Two people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash east of Huntsville involving a train.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1988 GMC Sierra driven by Kyle E. Jordan, 45, of Paris, was heading south on private road 1232, 4 miles east of Huntsville, at 12:05 p.m. when it failed to yield while crossing railroad tracks that had no signal device to an eastbound 1976 General Electric locomotive driven by Timmy L. Morgan, 50, of Moberly.
Jordan and a passenger, Justin L. Madison, 18, of Holliday, were taken by private vehicle to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Westran Fire Department and Randolph County Ambulance.