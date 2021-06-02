BOWEN, Ill. — The Illinois State Police reported a crash Tuesday afternoon that sent two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by Danny L. Foxall, 80, of Augusta, Ill. was turning onto southbound Ill. 336 from County Road 250 at 3:40 p.m., about three miles west of Bowen. After crossing the northbound lanes, the Impala failed to yield in the median, proceeding to turn left onto 336. A 2020 Chrysler Voyager driven by Christopher C. Clark, 42, of Fitchburg, Wis., was traveling south on Ill. 336 in the right-hand lane when the Impala pulled out. The report shows that the Voyager struck the Impala as the Chevrolet turned onto the highway.
Both drivers were taken to an area hospital after suffering serious injuries in the crash. The ISP reported that Foxall was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.