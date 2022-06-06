ROCKPORT, Ill. — Two people were taken two an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday morning in Pike County.
The Illinois State Police said a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Bruce M. Huffman, 63, of Pleasant Hill was heading south at 11:57 a.m. on U.S. 54 near 192nd Avenue when it crossed over into the northbound lane and sideswiped a 2000 Dodge pickup truck driven by an man who was not identified.
Hoffman was cited for driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.