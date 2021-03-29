GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — Two Pike County teenagers were injured in a crash early Monday south of Griggsville.
The Illinois State Police said a black 2005 Chevrolet sedan driven by a 14-year-old boy from Griggsville was heading south at a high rate of speed at 12:59 a.m. on 430th Street at its intersection with 300th Avenue when it lost control on the gravel surface, left the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Passenger Nathanial Plue, 18, of Griggsville, was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries. No injuries were reported for Lawrence Goebbel, 20, of Mount Sterling, who also was in the vehicle.
The juvenile was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no valid driver's license and failure to wear a seat belt. Goebbel was cited for permitting an unauthorized person to drive and failure to wear a seat belt. Plue also was cited for failure to wear a seat belt.