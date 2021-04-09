NEW LONDON, Mo. — Two women were injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle collision in Ralls County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash happened at 11:18 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 61 at Route A in New London.

A 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was being driven by 24-year-old Mikayla R. Grossman of Des Moines, Iowa, while a 2015 Peterbilt semi was being operated by 57-year-old Linda M. Rush of St. Charles. Both vehicles were southbound.

According to the accident report the crash occurred when the Chrysler attempted to make a U-turn and turned into the path of the semi. Both vehicles wound up in the median.

Suffering minor injuries were Grossman and a passenger in the Chrysler, 41-year-old Tara L. Whitney of Des Moines, Iowa. Grossman and Whitney were taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance.

Both women were wearing safety devices.

