CAMP POINT, Ill. — Two Quincy men were injured in a crash Friday night near Camp Point, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Department.
ACSD reports that a deputy saw a 2004 Ford Escape traveling at a high speed near Camp Point around 10:50 p.m. The Ford turned to head north on East 2300th out of Camp Point, still at high speeds until the driver lost control and crashed on East 2300th, just north of North 2400th Ave, about two and a half miles west of Golden.
The Sheriff's Department has not released any identities in the crash, but noted that neither the male driver nor a male passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Both men suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. One of the men was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, while the other was taken by airlift to a hospital in Springfield.
ACSD reported that a crash investigation is ongoing with possible charges pending. The Sheriff's Department was assisted at the scene by Adams County EMS, Air Evac, Central Adams Rescue, Clayton Rescue, Camp Point Rescue, Clayton Fire, Central Adams Fire, Golden Fire, and Camp Point Fire and EMS.
