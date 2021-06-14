ROWENA, Mo. — A Paris woman was involved in an Audrain County crash which injured a Chicago man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Lincoln MKC driven by Michelle A. Hollingsworth, 40, of Paris, was heading west on Route CC at County Road 209 at 9:20 a.m. when it attempted to pass a 2007 Isuzu cabover driven by Ricardo Martinez, 29, of Chicago.
The patrol said the Isuzu ran off the right side of the road causing the driver to overcorrect. The Isuzu returned to the road and struck the Lincoln, then slid off the road and overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, out of the windshield.
Martinez was taken by Audrain County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.