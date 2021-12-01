ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — An early Wednesday morning two-vehicle crash west of Alexandria injured both drivers.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Pontiac G8 driven by Joshua A. Soper, 34, of Keokuk, Iowa, was heading east at 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 136, 2 miles west of Alexandria, when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Stephen D. Leazer, 70, of Keokuk.
Both men were taken by Clark County Ambulance to the Fort Madison, Iowa, hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland Fire Rescue.