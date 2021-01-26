CANTON, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning north of Canton has required U.S. 61 to be temporarily closed in both directions.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said there were multiple vehicles, including six semi-trailers, off the road 2 miles north of Mo. 16.
The patrol said multiple wreckers were on scene attempting to clear traffic.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said traffic is being detoured to Mo. 16 to Route B to U.S. 61.
MoDOT asked drivers to drive carefully during the winter weather.
It reported that U.S. 61 north of U.S. 24 is covered with ice.
This report will be updated.