URSA, Ill. — An Ursa teenager was uninjured after a crash Thursday night involving a utility pole.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a 2001 Ford F-150 driven by the 17-year-old boy was heading south at 10:48 p.m. on East 500th Street, three-fourths of a mile south of North 2300th Avenue, when it left the road and drove into a ditch and struck an Adams Electric. The pole snapped when it was struck and landed on the truck along with wires.
The pole and wires were removed by Adams Electric and Ursa and Mendon Fire departments.
The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and graduated driver's license violation.
Also assisting at the scene was the Adams County Ambulance Service.