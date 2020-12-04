WAYLAND, Mo. — A Wayland man suffered minor injuries after the dump truck he was driving struck an overpass on Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2019 Volvo dump truck with its dump bed raised driven by Harley E. Hill, 49, was heading west at 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 136 when it struck the overpass that carries Mo. 27 over the highway.
Hill was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for treatment.
Also assisting at the scene were the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Clark County Emergency and Rescue.