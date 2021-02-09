PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — A Wentzville, Mo., man was injured Monday afternoon when his truck overturned on the Hannibal interchange on Interstate 72.
Illinois State Police said a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Karl Hillman, 60, of Wentzville, was negotiating a curve on I-72 westbound to Interstate 172 northbound at 1 p.m. when it lost control on the ice- and snow-packed road, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Hillman was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
ISP said Hillman was cited for driving too fast for conditions.