QUINCY — Winter announced itself in the area on Tuesday with a mix of snow and freezing rain that made driving conditions a bit treacherous.
The Quincy Police Department reported that it had responded to 10 crashes on the streets of Quincy, mostly in the earlier hours of the morning. Things settled down a bit by midday.
“We were pretty busy until about lunch time,” Sgt. Ryan Witt of the QPD said. “The salt trucks and plows had been out by then and made things a bit better.”
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said it handled about a dozen crashes or slide-offs once the bad weather hit. The most serious was near Loraine on Illinois 336, with the driver taken to Blessing to be treated for injuries. Extra staff was called in earlier in the day, and the sheriff’s office was ready to do so again in the evening if needed.
Both departments said the types and numbers of incidents they responded to were fairly typical for the area when the first snowfall of the year hits.
District 20 of the Illinois State Police had worked four property-damage traffic crashes in the afternoon on Tuesday, though the reports hadn’t been updated to show if they were specifically weather related.
WGEM meteorologist Logan Williams said following a round of sleet and freezing rain overnight Tuesday, temperatures will warm up and turn to rain through Wednesday morning before clearing out as another cold front pushes through. A second wintry mix system may move in Thursday night and into Friday, so drivers should be aware of what they may be looking at over the New Year’s holiday.
For drivers who have to be out on the roads when the weather turns wintry, ISP and the American Red Cross offer tips and reminders: Be patient as you go, and give yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Make sure you leave room between your vehicle and others on the road. Keep control of your vehicle, including keeping your full attention on the road and leaving the cruise control off.
If you do plan to travel, make sure to let someone know where you’re going, and have a winter weather kit inside the car. It’s suggested this kit include things like road flares, blankets, jumper cables and a flashlight.
“Drivers just need to remember it takes a little longer to stop,” Witt said. Even if your vehicle has four-wheel or all-wheel drive, Witt reminds drivers “it doesn’t help you stop, it just helps you get going.”