MADISON, Mo. — A Columbia woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash west of Madison.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Honda Fit driven by Bronwyn Logan, 73, of Columbia, was heading west on U.S. 24, 4 miles west of Madison, at 3:30 p.m. when it traveled off the south side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Logan, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Randolph County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Randolph County Eastern Fire Department.