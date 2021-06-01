MEMPHIS, Mo. — A woman was injured in a late Saturday night crash at the BP gas station on U.S. 136 in Memphis.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Toni D. Middleton, 40, of Memphis, was heading north at 11:25 p.m. when it struck a concrete pillar in the gas station parking lot.
Middleton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Memphis Police Department.