LOUISIANA, Mo. — A single-car crash Wednesday morning sent a Curryville, Mo., woman to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Faith R. Harrison, 24, of Curryville suffered a possible malfunction that sent the truck off the road around four miles west of Louisiana. The Silverado went off the right side of the road and overturned.
MSHP reports that Harrison, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries and was taken by Pike County EMS for treatment at Pike County Memorial Hospital.