LEONARD, Mo. — A Leonard woman suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Shelby County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1987 Jeep Wrangler driven by Shawn A. McEwen, 43, of Leonard, was heading west at 8:25 p.m. on Route M, 4 miles east of Leonard, when it struck a deer, went off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
Passenger, Kelly J. McEwen, 43, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken by Salt River Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for treatment.
Assisting at the scene was the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.