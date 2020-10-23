HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal woman suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Joyce A. Mann, 62, of Philadelphia, was heading west at 12:15 p.m. on Route MM, a half-mile west of Hannibal, when a 2013 Ford F150 driven by Kenneth W. Kendall, 82, of Hannibal, drove into its path.
Mann was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Kendall was not injured.
The patrol said both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Assisting at the scene were the Marion County Ambulance Service, the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.