QUINCY — A plea could be reached in the case of the Quincy man charged in connection with the February 2022 death of another Quincy man.
Devere S. Gholston appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where his case was continued to June 6 for a status hearing.
Gholston's attorney, Matthew Radefeld, said "active negotiations" toward a resolution were ongoing and asked for the status hearing in 60 to 90 days.
Gholston, 28, faces three counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery, in the death of 67-year-old Robert Schmidt who died Feb. 17, 2022, in his home at 3219 Gross Gables.
Gholson is charged as an accomplice to Hayden Schmidt, 16, who was arrested for striking Robert Schmidt in the head with a firearm. Gholston allegedly was in the vehicle that drove the teen to the home.
Hayden Schmidt was sentenced to 27 years in prison March 27 after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree murder.
Gholston continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $10 million bond.